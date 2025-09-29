Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Glitchers, PushStart Studio

Glitchers Confirmed To Be Part Of October's Steam Next Fest

The new hack-n-slash game Glitchers will be a part of Steam Next Fest, as a free demo will be available from October 13-20

Article Summary Glitchers, a hack-n-slash game with puzzle elements, joins Steam Next Fest with a free demo in October.

Play as Trix, teaming up with a dying heroine to reclaim legendary armor and face a powerful Emperor.

Experience dynamic battles, unleash epic combos, and control the universe with unique gameplay mechanics.

Journey through 9 chapters of humor, drama, and twists in a high-fantasy world full of chaos and surprises.

Indie game developer and publisher PushStart Studio has confirmed that their latest game Glitchers will be a part of Steam Next Fest. The game is a hack-and-slash title that mixes in puzzle mechanics to give players a fresh take on the genre without overcomplicating things, as you play the role of a young fighter named Trix who joins forces with a dying warrior to reclaim a legendary armor. In the process, you'll come across several enemies of a powerful Emperor who is trying to slow you down. Enjoy the latest trailer and info here about the game, as the demo will be available for free from October 13-20.

Glitchers

Lost in a strange universe, Trix must team up with a brute-force heroine on the brink of death to find the pieces of a legendary armor and defeat a cruel Emperor who seeks to wipe out all the heroes of the Ruled Earth. On this journey, she faces ruthless enemies in dynamic battles, unleashing powerful strikes and special abilities, along with an incredible power—the ability to control this universe and create epic combos. This innovative mechanic breathes fresh life into the Hack N' Slash genre, allowing for strategic gameplay to overcome the toughest challenges.

The Ruled Earth is a classic high-fantasy world where wise guardians guide fearless heroes and heroines in the fight against merciless creatures. At least, that's how it used to be before bizarre events began to unfold. Handsome orcs, dwarves who refuse to work, heroes who can't fight… Chaos has taken over the kingdoms, and the only hope is to end the reign of the Penultimate Boss, the mad emperor of this doomed land. Experience Trix's journey across 9 chapters filled with humor, drama, and surprising twists. The story unfolds through battles, blending different formats like dialogues, cutscenes, and comics that will thrill, amuse, and create an unforgettable experience.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!