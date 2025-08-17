Posted in: eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Global Gaming League, Ne-Yo, SZN Zero, t-pain

Global Gaming League To Hold Launch Event This Week

The Global Gaming League revealed details to their first SZN Zero event, taking place in Las Vegas later this week, airing live on YouTube

Article Summary Global Gaming League kicks off SZN Zero with first esports event in Las Vegas on August 23

Celebrity-owned teams, led by T-Pain and NE-YO, to compete in four different video game genres

Monthly live-streamed events blend gaming, music, fashion, and celebrity culture worldwide

Championship finale set for November at the Palms, with SZN One coming in 2026

The Global Gaming League has revealed details of their official kickoff event happening this week, as SZN Zero will take place in Las Vegas on August 23. This will be the first of their monthly streaming esports events, where celebrity-owned teams will face off against each other in four video game genres at every event. We have all the details below along with quotes from many involved, as the entire thing will air live on the company's YouTube page.

Global Gaming League – SZN Zero

Backed by entertainment visionary Clinton Sparks and Grammy-winning artist and streaming icon T-Pain, the GGL is the first-of-its-kind, multi-title, live-action gaming entertainment league, where professional gamers, influencers, and casual players compete side-by-side in front of live audiences in Las Vegas and available globally on major platforms. Teams compete in popular game titles ranging from Call of Duty and Rocket League to Tetris and Street-Fighter. Players at the August 23rd event will include, On T-Pain's team, Dan Rue, Kat Gunn, Babyfacekiddo, and Jumpman — and on NE-YO's team will be Tylah Yaweh, Aveksy, Kaash Paige, and Askjoshy.

Each event will feature two celebrity-owned teams made up of four players each—high-profile influencers, actors, athletes, artists, and both professional and casual gamers—facing off in four-round matches covering four different genres. Superstar hosts and half-time shows from major artists will turn up the entertainment factor. SZN Zero events will take place in Las Vegas, building up to a championship match in November live from the iconic Palms resort and casino, and the Global Gaming League will continue with SZN One in 2026.

SZN Zero's first competition on August 23rd will feature T-Pain's team, Nappy Boy Grizzlies, against three-time, Grammy award-winning hitmaker NE-YO and his Gentleman's Gaming Team – finally facing off after months of social media trash talk and rivalry about who's better at Tekken. T-Pain, who is GGL's Director of Strategy, was the league's first team owner. NE-YO joins previously announced owners Flavor Flav and Bryce Hall along with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo.

"We wanted to build something that brought gamers from different backgrounds and cultures together in a unique way that was equally fun and competitive," said Clinton Sparks, Founder and CEO of the Global Gaming League."With SZN Zero, we will introduce an authentic and relatable form of entertaining competition that will converge music, fashion, celebrity, and culture bringing the biggest form of entertainment in the world – video gaming – to the masses."

"Gaming is just as important as music or any other sport, to me" said T-Pain. "NE-YO had some words for me on socials, I heard enough of what he had to say and felt it was time to show him that I actually do this. But honestly I'm just ready to have some fun with my friend, because bottom line, that's what gaming is all about. Now folks will just have to see what happens on Aug 23rd when we face off in Las Vegas at the GGL SZN Zero launch."

NE-YO responded: "Honestly, I was trying to connect with T-Pain to maybe be part of his team, but when he kept blowing me off, and then I saw that video of him talking about my lips, I decided the only way to get his attention would be to call him out. Now, we'll see just how good he really is – or isn't – when we go head to head."

