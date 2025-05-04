Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: CinderCat Games, GLUM

Glum Confirmed For Early Access Release This Month

After months of teasing and a free demo back in February, CinderCat Games confirmed Glum is coming to Early Access this month

Play as the misfit goblin Glum, using a magical boot to unleash chaos and tackle insane physics-based combat.

Embark on a comedic adventure filled with magical ass-kickery, creative environmental attacks, and rival overlords.

Unlock new boot powers and prove that even a grumpy minion can save the day in this darkly humorous indie action game.

Indie game developer and publisher CinderCat Games revealed this past week that Glum will be released into Early Access in a few weeks. The team revealed that the comedic action-adventure title will arrive in EA on PC via Steam on May 22, 2025. Along with the news, the team released a new trailer, which you can check out here to see what the build will look like.

Glum

Become a mean ass-kicking menace in the world's first "First-Person Booter." Play as Glum, the crude, short-tempered misfit goblin, and overcome everyone's expectations (even your own!) as you go save your overlord and friends. Saving one's overlord is above most minions' pay grade, especially when you're used to sweeping the floors of your overlord's lair. Glum puts you in the boot of the grumpy goblin minion who becomes the unlikely hero of this crudely charming "First-Person Booter." Equip your magical boot, start your journey of magical ass-kickery and whimsical violence.

Use well-timed kicks and quick movements to send your enemies flying in chaotic physics-based combat. Charge up your boot to cast powerful spells, overcome rivaling overlords and batter their goons with a barrage of boot-propelled ballistics. For Glum, everything can be a weapon if he just kicks it hard enough. Journey into the wacky realm of Damoros as you follow the clues to your master's whereabouts. Explore the weird regions of rivaling overlords and discover the crazy secrets of this crude world in which one man's catastrophe is another man's comedy. Embrace whimsical violence and use combinations of kicks, movement, magic and the environment to deal with your enemies in increasingly more creative and wicked ways. Unlock new magical powers for your boot and show that even the least qualified anti-hero of Damoros can kick his way to notoriety in this darkly comedic misadventure.

