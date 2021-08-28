Pokémon TCG – Evolving Skies Product Review: Booster Box

The latest Pokémon TCG expansion, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, has hit shelves. One of the most anticipated sets in recent years, Evolving Skies adapts in part the Japanese sets Sky Stream, Towering Perfection, and the massive hit Eevee Heroes to English. I've hosted quite a few Evolving Skies openings right here on Bleeding Cool, but now it's time to look at each individual product and decide… is it worth buying? This time, we look at the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies booster box.

The Good

36 packs!

Booster Boxes are the only product with some semblance of a guaranteed hit. Now, these hits can vary dramatically. I've opened quite a few Evolving Skies booster boxes and my best and worst were unbelievably different. My best box has a whopping two Secret Rares, three Full Arts, and two VMAX. That is very unusual. My worst had zero Secret Rares, zero Full Arts, and one VMAX with the rest of the white code cards being Vs and holos. That is also very unusual. Mostly, I find that these are the best way to work toward building up a Pokémon TCG set.

The experience. Opening one of these is a longer and more fun, varied endeavor. Do it with a friend! Especially with Evolving Skies, there's just so much that you can pull, so every opening feels like anything could happen.

The Bad

The only downside I can think of is availability. Big box stores like Target and Walmart don't sell these, but that's okay. Use this as an excuse to get out there and start a rapport with your local game store. It's very much worth your time.

Is this Pokémon TCG product worth buying?

Yes, yes, yes. Booster boxes are the best product that comes out of mainline sets and Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies is without a doubt the set of the year. Whether you are a collector or a player, this is not a product you'll want to miss. It just doesn't get better than this when it comes to Pokémon cards.