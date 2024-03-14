Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lateralis Heavy Industries, OTXO, Super Rare Games, Super Rare Originals

OTXO Confirmed For Console Release This Month

Super Rare Originals have decided to release OTXO on consoles, as the game will arrives sooner than expected later this month.

Article Summary OTXO hits PlayStation & Switch on March 28, 2024, after successful PC presence.

Face inner demons in a dynamic, Hotline Miami-style top-down shooter.

Experience intense action with over 100 abilities and a variety of weapons.

Randomly generated mansion ensures high replayability with over 150 rooms.

Developer Lateralis Heavy Industries and publisher Super Rare Originals revealed they will be releasing OTXO on consoles in a couple of weeks. The game has been out for almost a year on PC, as players have experienced this simplified Hotline Miami-esque top-down shooter where you must face your inner demons inside a mansion that you will need to navigate and figure out the meaning of its existence. You can check out a new trailer here as the game arrives on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch on March 28, 2024.

OTXO

Descending into a dark and mysterious mansion as a nameless protagonist on a vicious quest to rescue their lost love, players will find themselves mercilessly blasting through hordes of enemies, mastering powerful weapons, and upgrading their loadout with roguelike progression. As the walls are stained red throughout the mansion, players will unveil hidden secrets and maybe even their own forgotten past. With the massive variety of weapons, over 100 abilities to unlock, a unique slow-motion Focus mechanic, and a mansion that changes every time you restart a run, each murderous rampage through OTXO is different.

Overpower Them: With a massive variety of guns, over 100 abilities, and Focus to dodge bullets at your disposal, kick down doors, and eviscerate the variety of enemies standing in between you and your mission.

With a massive variety of guns, over 100 abilities, and Focus to dodge bullets at your disposal, kick down doors, and eviscerate the variety of enemies standing in between you and your mission. Tons of Replayability: OTXO will take the player through 8 areas with a randomly laid out selection of rooms out of the over 150 hand-crafted rooms built in the game. No two runs of the game will be the same.

OTXO will take the player through 8 areas with a randomly laid out selection of rooms out of the over 150 hand-crafted rooms built in the game. No two runs of the game will be the same. Customization: Find the setup that'll help you break the cycle from a whole selection of unlockable weapons and over 100 acquirable abilities from the game's enigmatic bartender.

