GO Battle League Season 8 Begins In Pokémon GO

Today marks the end of GO Battle League Season 7 and the launch of GO Battle League Season 8 in Pokémon GO. Here are a few tips for taking advantage of this final run and the beginning of a new three-month-long competition. Let's get into it.

Tips for today's switch from Season 7 to Season 8 in Pokémon GO's PVP platform, GO Battle League:

The switch in Seasons will happen at 1 PM Pacific. At that point, you will be prompted to claim your Season 7 rewards. Before you do, make sure you do these two things. Prepare in advance for a possible beneficial glitch. Do not complete your sets before ending. For the past few Seasons, there has been a glitch that has rewarded players with the rewards meant for a rank above them if they end the season in the middle of a set. What you'll want to do is complete a couple of your five available battles in a set and stop. Wait until Season 7 is over before going back to GO Battle League. There is no guarantee that this will work, but it is a glitch that has been in the game for multiple seasons now and is an easy way to get extra Stardust. Throw on a Star Piece before claiming your Season 7 rewards. You'll be grateful.

Keep in mind the rewards at each level. A new species is debuting today in Pokémon GO as a guaranteed encounter for Rank 5 of GO Battle League Season 8. This new Pokémon, Mienfoo, can only be encountered this way, and will join the normal encounter pool after you reach Rank 5 and get that guaranteed encounter. If you don't normally PVP, now may be a good chance to try it out, as the first couple of days of GO Battle League will see a mixture of newbies and pros in the lower ranks, as everyone is starting over from scratch. It's generally much easier to rise the ranks now than it will be later as you get higher up there.

Best of luck, fellow Pokémon GO players!