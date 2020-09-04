GO Battle League Season Four Details Announced For Pokémon GO

As GO Battle League Season Three wraps up, Niantic has announced plans for Season Four in Pokémon GO. The new season will begin Monday, September 14, 2020, at 1PM Pacific, awarding trainers with their Season Three rewards and opening up the Great League in the first phase of Season Four. Read on to see Niantic's current schedule for this season and a brand new cup.

Here's how GO Battle League Season Four will run:

Great League: Monday, September 14, 2020, at 1PM to Monday, September 28, 2020, at 1PM Pacific.

Monday, September 14, 2020, at 1PM to Monday, September 28, 2020, at 1PM Pacific. Ultra League and Ultra League Premier Cup: Monday, September 28, 2020, at 1PM to Monday, October 12, 2020, at 1:00PM Pacific.

Monday, September 28, 2020, at 1PM to Monday, October 12, 2020, at 1:00PM Pacific. Master League and Master Premier Cup: Monday, October 12, 2020, at 1PM to Monday, October 26, 2020, at 1PM Pacific.

Then, the Halloween Cup will begin Monday, October 26, 2020, at 1PM. PDT (GMT −7) to Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8). You can see more details about the Halloween Cup below. All three leagues and the Premier Cup (no CP limit) will be available from Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, November 9, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8).

There will also be a Halloween Cup, which will run from Monday, October 26, 2020, at 1:00PM to Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 1:00PM Pacific. Like the Great League, this GO Battle League Cup will have a 1500 CP limit and will only allow Poison-, Ghost-, Bug-, Dark-, and Fairy-type Pokémon. Winning battles will offer encounters with Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle in Halloween costumes.

In their announcement, Niantic confirmed the following details carrying over from Season Three to Season Four:

There will not be a walking requirement in order to battle in the GO Battle League.

The Friendship level requirement for battling remotely will remain at Good Friends throughout Season 4. Remember that you can scan another Trainer's QR Code to battle them, no matter where they are.

The avatar items inspired by Pikachu Libre will continue to be rank 7 rewards.

The avatar items inspired by Blue from the Pokémon RPGs will continue to be rank 10 rewards.

The win rewards and Pokémon reward encounters will remain the same as Season 3. As a reminder, the Pokémon encounter rewards are as follows: Pidgeot starting at rank 1, Galarian Zigzagoon starting at rank 4, Galarian Farfetch'd starting at rank 7, Rufflet starting at rank 8, Scraggy starting at rank 9, Pikachu Libre starting at rank 10.

There will also be changes coming for GO Battle League Season Four, including:

Rank progression will be changing in Season 4. You can reach rank 2 by completing a certain number of battles, and you can reach ranks 3 through 9 by winning certain numbers of battles. You'll still need to reach a rating of 3,000 to reach rank 10, similar to past GO Battle League seasons. The end-of-season rewards will be similar to those in Season 3. Stardust from rank 1 to rank 3 Stardust, TMs, and a Raid Pass from rank 4 to rank 10 If you reach rank 10, you'll earn a brand-new avatar pose! If you finish Season 4 at rank 7 or higher, you'll receive an Elite Fast TM rather than an Elite Charged TM.

Season Five, which will only last three weeks, will begin Monday, November 9, 2020, at 1:00PM Pacific.