Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Go Slimey Go!, Tembac and Chabbie

Go Slimey Go! HAs Officially Launched Onto Steam

Looking for a new platformer that is cute but also offers a challenge? Go Slimey Go! has officially been released on Steam

Article Summary Go Slimey Go! is now live on Steam, featuring a cute yet challenging 2D platformer adventure.

Guide Slimey through five unique worlds, full of meticulously crafted, increasingly tough levels.

Avoid conflict and use Slimey's jelly-like nature to bounce past enemies and obstacles.

Enjoy easy-to-learn controls and boss battles where survival means dodging chaos, not fighting.

New indie game Go Slimey Go! has officially been released, as players can get their hands on the title on Steam. This one has had an interesting lifespan, as it was developed by the Argentine team Tembac and Julián Chab, who resides in Japan, as they have created a cute and cuddly platformer featuring a ball of slime. The launch was a bit of a shocker as it was revealed earlier this week during the Latin American Games Showcase as the show was running. You will navigate the small and slippery protagonist across several levels as he visits friends for a well-deserved snack, which he will earn after you manage to make it through each level, becoming increasingly difficult as you go. All while avoiding getting caught in the middle of the fight between good and evil. Sounds simple enough, right? We have more details about the game here, along with the official launch trailer above, as it's out on PC.

Go Slimey Go!

Go Slimey Go! is a colorful 2D platformer that blends nostalgia and challenge: players take on the role of Slimey, a soft and squishy character who must bounce and slide through five unique worlds on a journey to reunite with friends. With simple, polished controls and lovingly crafted level design, the game offers an accessible experience for everyone — from casual players to precision platforming fans seeking a rewarding challenge.

Bounce through many meticulously constructed levels across five different worlds!

Don't fight, avoid conflict to achieve your goal! The enemies are (mostly) harmless, but you, being so soft, are also harmless to them!

Your jelly-like nature is your strongest weapon! Bounce over, towards, and between your enemies to reach new heights!

Survive boss battles where you're not the target! Avoid getting caught in the middle of the great battle between good and evil!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!