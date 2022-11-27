Goat Simulator 3 Releases New Launch Trailer

Goat Simulator 3 recently came out, and with it came a brand new launch trailer showing off more aspects of the game and its insanity. Coffee Stain Publishing's latest dive into the world of all things maniacal goat has all the makings of a classic insane title that we're sure will be the bane of many a streamer's existences for the next few months. And to celebrate that insanity, they have one last trailer for you to enjoy, which we have down below. When you're done watching it, the game is out now exclusively on PC on the Epic Games Store, as well as for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

GOATS: You play as a goat! Pilgor, to be exact. However, you'll also have the chance to wear the skins of many other 'goats.' Tall goats, tasty goats, angry goats – all the goats you expect and more.

You play as a goat! Pilgor, to be exact. However, you'll also have the chance to wear the skins of many other 'goats.' Tall goats, tasty goats, angry goats – all the goats you expect and more. MULTIPLAYER: Your friends play as goats too! Goat Simulator 3 has 4 player co-op, locally or online. You'll be able to travel through the world together, cause cooperative mischief aplenty, and compete in 7 fun multiplayer mini-games, and then not be friends anymore.

Your friends play as goats too! Goat Simulator 3 has 4 player co-op, locally or online. You'll be able to travel through the world together, cause cooperative mischief aplenty, and compete in 7 fun multiplayer mini-games, and then not be friends anymore. EXPLORATION: Goat Simulator 3's giant new sandbox has plenty to discover – hidden secrets, quests, collectibles, and the devs actually bothered to make an ending this time! Use your own four hooves to get around, grind on your butt or buckle up for the ride of your life, as all goats can drive cars*.

Goat Simulator 3's giant new sandbox has plenty to discover – hidden secrets, quests, collectibles, and the devs actually bothered to make an ending this time! Use your own four hooves to get around, grind on your butt or buckle up for the ride of your life, as all goats can drive cars*. CHAOS AND REACTIVITY: Cause all manner of mayhem as you lick, headbutt, crash and explode your way across the map, leaving no NPC unannoyed. Toy with the universally recognized four elements (Fire, Electricity, Oil, and Alien Goo), test the limits of the world's physics, and interact with suspicious objects for… surprising results.

Cause all manner of mayhem as you lick, headbutt, crash and explode your way across the map, leaving no NPC unannoyed. Toy with the universally recognized four elements (Fire, Electricity, Oil, and Alien Goo), test the limits of the world's physics, and interact with suspicious objects for… surprising results. CUSTOMISATION: Players can fully customize their goat's Head, Back, Feet, Body, Horns, and Furs with over 300 different gear parts to choose from – from toilet rolls to tea trays… and other actual clothing items, if you want to be like that. Some gear parts will mutate your playstyle by giving you new abilities, all will alter your perceived sense of style.