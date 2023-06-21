Posted in: Coffee Stain Publishing, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Coffee Stain Publishing, Goat Simulator 3, indie games

Goat Simulator 3 Releases The Shadiest Update Yet

Goat Simulator 3 has launched what will be the game's "Summer update" as The Shadiest Update is now live for all to play.

Indie game developer and publisher Coffee Stain Publishing has released new content for Goat Simulator 3, as the game gets The Shadiest Update. This is essentially the game's "Summer update," as it will bring a ton of content to remind you of being out and about for the next few months. Along with a ton of goat gear for you to dress in, there will be some new content for you to experience, as you'll have to look around for some fun activities. We got more details and a trailer below, as the content is now live.

"Goat Simulator 3 players will see a slick summer-themed menu in-game, as well as 28 new pieces of goat gear that are sure to knock their socks and sandals off. As one might expect, some of the new gear will affect more than just Pilgor's fluffy appearance. The update will also bring sunburnt and sandy skins with unique effects, as well as a ram-packed lineup of other outfits for players to discover. Here's a peek at Pilgor's new summer wardrobe:

3D Glasses – Experience the world in anaglyph 3D.

Inflatable Floater – A squeaky ring for all your squeaky needs.

Shady Shades – Goats need to protect their eyes from the sun, too!

Svensk Folkdräkt Set – An elegant Swedish folk outfit.

Goatkini – Yes, you read that right.

Ice Cream Headwear – Cool off with some ice cream on your head. Yum!

Flowery Goat Set – Colourful as can be.

Holiday Dad Outfit – Socks and sandals included.

"Goats are like us humans in a lot of ways – they scream for ice cream, wear stylish shades, and love to party, so we wanted to reflect those things in the new gear choices for the summer update," said Santiago Ferrero, Creative Director at Coffee Stain North. "We've included a goat-load of new stuff and can't wait to see the stylish combos all you kids come up with!"

