Goat Simulator 3 Will Come Out On Steam Next Month

Those who have been waiting to play Goat Simulator 3 on Steam will finally get their chance as the game will come out in February.

Article Summary Goat Simulator 3 hits Steam in February after initial launch exclusivity.

Includes all updates and DLC, like Operation Crackdown and Holiday content.

Features 4-player co-op, sandbox exploration, and extensive goat customization.

Engage in mayhem with over 300 gear parts altering gameplay and style.

The long wait for exclusivity is over for Goat Simulator 3, as Coffee Stain Publishing confirmed this week the game will come to Steam in February. The game will come with everything released to date, so players can start with everything in the game, including the updates and DLC options. We have the full rundown of everything the game will offer below and the latest trailer for you here, as the game will drop on February 15.

Goat Simulator 3 for Steam

Goat Simulator 3 has had an a-baa-ndance of content updates since its original launch in November 2022, and the great news is that they'll all come bundled in with the base game on Steam. That includes the Mandatory Holiday Update, Operation Crackdown, and the Shadiest Update, with more to come in 2024!

GOATS: You play as a goat! Pilgor, to be exact. However, you'll also have the chance to wear the skins of many other 'goats.' Tall goats, tasty goats, angry goats – all the goats you expect, and more.

MULTIPLAYER: Your friends play as goats, too! Goat Simulator 3 has 4-player co-op, locally or online. You'll be able to travel through the world together, cause cooperative mischief aplenty, and compete in 7 fun multiplayer mini-games, and then not be friends anymore.

EXPLORATION: Goat Simulator 3's giant sandbox world has plenty to discover – hidden secrets, quests, collectibles, and more! Use your own four hooves to get around, grind on your butt, or buckle up for the ride of your life, as all goats can drive cars.

CHAOS AND REACTIVITY: Cause all manner of mayhem as you lick, headbutt, crash, and explode your way across the map, leaving no NPC unannoyed. Toy with the universally recognized four elements (Fire, Electricity, Oil, and Alien Goo), test the limits of the world's physics, and interact with suspicious objects for… surprising results.

CUSTOMIZATION: Players can fully customize their goat's Head, Back, Feet, Body, Horns, and Fur with over 300 different gear parts to choose from – from toilet rolls to tea trays… and other actual clothing items if you want to be like that. Some gear parts will mutate your playstyle by giving you new abilities, yet all gear will alter your perceived sense of style.

SEASONAL CONTENT: Toss that FOMO aside because all previous seasonal content updates will come packaged with the game on Steam for all players to enjoy! This includes all seasonal gear, missions, and secrets. Whether you want to deck the halls with a Lights Machine Gun, go on an epic Easter egg hunt, or strut around town in a summery goatkini, we've got you covered.

