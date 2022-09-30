Goat Simulator 3 Will Have Horrifying Crossover With Fortnite

Coffee Stain Publishing and Epic Games have paired up for a unique experience with Fortnite and Goat Simulator 3. The two companies have decided to add something to Fortnite that will either please many a gamer or upset a lot of people. Or probably both in the process, considering what it is. The devs will be adding in this unique, albeit creepy, goat costume for you to wear in the game. Complete with abs and an RGOL shirt, completely ready to dive into the action and scare the living crap out of anyone who dares face it. We have the details of how you get it below, but the shorthand is that if you pre-order the game through the EGS, you'll be granted the skin on your account. Have fun with that!

From today and up until September 29, 2023 at 11:59 pm ET, players who purchase any edition of Goat Simulator 3 on the Epic Games Store will be granted the bonus 'A Goat' Outfit in Fortnite. Any time after September 29, 2022 11:00 am ET, fans who have purchased Goat Simulator 3 on the Epic Games Store can log in to Fortnite with the same Epic Games account and have the 'A Goat' Outfit automatically added to their Fortnite Locker. Additionally, for players who don't purchase Goat Simulator 3, the A Goat Outfit is making its way to the Item Shop in Fortnite on November 26, 2022. Elin Hamberg, Lead Artist at Coffee Stain North said, "Now we know Goat Simulator 3's Pilgor looks different in her 'A Goat' Fortnite form, but our signature approach to hyperrealism simply didn't fit in this bright and colourful game. Her arrival in this new world meant giving her a Fortnite twist, and muscles. If the thought of transforming into a questionably named, half goat / half human hybrid rocking a ragdoll print crop top is still your thing – live your best life. We won't judge."