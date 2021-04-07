Magic: The Gathering "Quantum Quandrix" Deck Is Remarkably Neat

Sometimes a Magic: The Gathering deck speaks to a player's sensibilities to a degree that is so real it feels incredible. For others, it's so incredible that the reality is a surprise. Sometimes it's both. In the case of the "Quantum Quandrix" preconstructed Commander deck, the truth is not so simple. Math is magic, you see, according to Quandrix, and as such, it can be hard to really grasp the truth behind the concepts. In short, we're Silverquill fans here and math isn't our strongest suit. After all, this is Bleeding Cool, and we're writers. What did you expect?

In any case, there are a bunch of really good cards in this release for the blue-green color combination of Simic/Quandrix, and/or anything inclusive of blue and/or green, really. MTGGoldfish's YouTube channel revealed the deck today, and you can see that by clicking here. Meanwhile, here are just a few tastes of the Magic deck sure to leave a few heads scratching.

Esix, Fractal Bloom

While everyone and their mothers seem enthralled by the possibilities explored in the face commander of this product, Adrix and Nev, Twincasters, perhaps the coolest legendary creature of the entire Commander 2021 release might just be Esix, Fractal Bloom. Esix is able to copy creatures as tokens are created for the first time in a turn, and can even copy opposing creatures in this way. That's absolutely a great way to cause a veritable stalemate that can be controlled and shaped into an easy win. Esix can take an Avenger of Zendikar and turn every plant into virtually any other creature, even more Avengers of Zendikar. Some people will say that's a simple example, but as we are working with Quandrix, numbers are of the essence and by then you might even have a bunch of higher-impact creatures out.

Spawning Kraken

Since around the time of the Worldwake expansion, players have been aiming to make four-pronged "sea creature" tribal Commander decks. Serpents, Leviathans, Octopuses, and Krakens are all lumped together for the most part to form the creature base of a deck like this. They're all pretty strong creatures but are typically mana-intensive, needing a card like Quest for Ula's Temple in order to be used to their optimal level. Over this time a number of blue-green commanders have shown to be strong for this theme. Arixmethes, Slumbering Isle and Aesi, Tyrant of Gyre Strait both pop up from time to time in some metas as the de facto "sea creatures" Commander decks. Slumbering Kraken, shown below, allows these decks to turn up to eleven by making huge tokens just for connecting in combat with a few of these bad boys.

Oversimplify

Occasionally some color combinations get cards that are arguably much too strong and break parity away from other color combinations. Oversimplify might be another one that breaks blue-green away from the other two-color combinations (although, let's be honest, blue-green has had its share of busted cards lately). As a board wipe it exiles all creatures, then creates one big creature for everyone based on the total power they each had on board. What that means is that decks that "go wide", so to speak, enter a detrimental stage of play as they now only have one creature (or fewer!) to work with, while you have this gargantuan of a creature to bat away other players with.

Guardian Augmenter

The last card we wish to discuss is part of a cycle of cards that has been very slowly rolled out since Commander 2015. These cards, including Bastion Protector and Bloodsworn Steward, give a buff to commander creatures. This one gives two buffs! Guardian Augmenter is a pushed card in that it gives those two buffs (+2/+2 and hexproof) and itself has flash for the surprise factor.

You can find the full decklist by clicking here. Are you excited for "Quantum Quandrix"? Has blue-green/Simic/Quandrix been a fun Magic: The Gathering color combination for you to play or play against, in Commander or elsewhere? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments below!