Godfall's Free Primal Update Is Now Available To Play

Gearbox Publishing and Counterplay Games have released the new Primal update into Godfall to play right now. The update was revealed during the Epic Games Show that took place earlier today, revealing that the update has been added as a thank you to players, both old and new. The update is totally free and brings in major changes to the game with refined and overhauled end-game content, as well as major gear modifiers for you to mess around with. This is one of the biggest updates to come to the game since it launched late last year and is basically giving layers a chance to mess around with mechanics and challenges they probably haven't worked with before. You can read the full patch notes for the update by clicking here, and you can check out the shorthand notes below along with a trailer showing off all the content.

Tower of Trials 2.0 – Expanded end-game to include fresh new objectives, better rewards, and surprise events that will spike your power, push your builds, and test your skills.

– Expanded end-game to include fresh new objectives, better rewards, and surprise events that will spike your power, push your builds, and test your skills. Primal items – This entirely new modifier adds an extra dimension to loot hunting, injecting a massive buff to an item's primary trait.

– This entirely new modifier adds an extra dimension to loot hunting, injecting a massive buff to an item's primary trait. Ascension levels – Allow you to power beyond the level cap, granting players new Ascension Powers and Ascension Bonuses.

– Allow you to power beyond the level cap, granting players new Ascension Powers and Ascension Bonuses. Dreamstones 2.0 – Dreamstones have undergone extensive changes, including improved loot targeting and increased Electrum rewards. We've also added an entirely new class of items called Volatile Dreamstones that can further improve your rewards.

– Dreamstones have undergone extensive changes, including improved loot targeting and increased Electrum rewards. We've also added an entirely new class of items called Volatile Dreamstones that can further improve your rewards. Vendor to trade resources for loot – Speak to Zenun in the Sanctum to trade your hard earned in-game resources for loot.

– Speak to Zenun in the Sanctum to trade your hard earned in-game resources for loot. NVIDIA Raytracing Enabled – Raytracing is enabled for Godfall users using NVIDIA cards 20XX and up.