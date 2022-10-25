Godlike Burger Set For Release On November 2nd

Daedalic Entertainment and Liquid Pug revealed that they will officially release Godlike Burger for PC on November 2nd. One of the more interesting titles we're going to get before the year ends, this is basically if Soilent Green was a fast food restaurant in space. You'll be frying up some of the tastiest burgers and other meals for customers from far and wide. But when you run out of supplies, there's only one thing to do… get creative with the ingredients. Youc an read more about the game below, and if you're just too impatient for next week to roll around, the game is currently available in Early Access.

"In Godlike Burger players attempt to create the best burger in the galaxy using only the most delicious ingredients available – their own customers! Players have to lure customers into traps and then turn them into delicious patties, manage their restaurant – and avoid getting caught. By catering to their customers' preferences for different kinds of alien meat, and upgrading the kitchen and their repertoire, they improve their restaurant's reputation and can afford to travel to new planets. But they should never stay in one place too long because the space police are always on the lookout for the crazy culinarian with a bloody cleaver.

Kill your customers with a range of hidden traps or the good old meat cleaver! Their delicious meat is your special ingredient, after all.

Cook the best burgers and turn your pitiful burger joint into the universe's most famous restaurant.

Improve your kitchen and find out what each alien race likes – uncover the secret of the perfect burger.

Explore the galaxy and its worlds. There are different alien species and their individual strengths and weaknesses to discover.

Don't get caught! Leave no witnesses and keep the police's suspicion low by playing and planning smartly."