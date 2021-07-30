Gohan & Frieza Feature In Dragon Ball Super CG: Cross Spirits

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its next main expansion. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards of Cross Spirits, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the set from a collector's perspective. So far, we've seen a selection of standard card, Leaders, and Super Rares with artwork inspired by the Dragon Ball Z film Wrath of the Dragon and the Super 17 Saga from Dragon Ball GT. There have also been cards inspired by the Buu Saga, The Saiyan Saga, and the Tournament of Power. Let's take a look at a selection of cards featuring some action during the Tournament of Power where two sworn enemies were forced to fight as allies.

One of the most interesting aspects of the Tournament of Power storyline in Super was watching Frieza interact with the heroes. Goku had recruited Frieza to fight alongside his team in the battle to save their universe from annihilation, which Frieza agreed to due to his defining characteristic: his sense of self-preservation. This led to some interesting team-ups, one of which was Frieza and Goku himself which is the subject of Cross Spirit's most hyped Secret Rare. However, Frieza also gets a great solo card here showing off that halo that he hates so much as the symbol of where he has spent his days in a cuddly, cutesy hell.

Gohan and Frieza's interactions during the tournament were great as well, considering their history. Gohan is far from the child that Frieza terrorized on Namek, though, as shown in this Leader card. The Awaken side of the card shows Gohan in his Mystic form, which is the form that he chose to focus on moving forward rather than attempting to advance down the Super Saiyan line of transformations like his father and Vegeta.

Dragon Ball Super: Cross Spirits hits shelves on August 13th, 2021.