Disney Speedstorm Announces Season 13 Content

Disney Speedstorm has confirmed the content coming for Season 13: Microbot Mayhem, which will be released in about a week

New racers Hiro Hamada, Baymax, and Honey Lemon join the game, each with unique abilities.

Fresh crew members like Mochi, Tadashi, and Megabot, plus a new in-game festivity calendar.

Stitch's Speedstorm Sabotage Event debuts, with chaos themed after the live-action Lilo & Stitch movie.

Gameloft revealed the next round of content coming to Disney Speedstorm, as Season 13 is on the way in just over a week. The season will be called Microbot Mayhem, and will feature several new character additions and content from the film Big Hero 6, including a new track inspired by San Fransokyo. We have the dev notes for you below, as well as the latest video from the team here, as the season kicks off on May 8, 2025.

Disney Speedstorm – Season 13: Microbot Mayhem

New Racers Hiro Hamada: Tap into the power of holographic blueprints on the racing track to fill up his nitro fuel or charge the ability to spend all of Hiro's accumulated blueprints to give him a short speed boost and permanently raise his maximum top speed, for the duration of the race. Baymax: Fire Baymax's fist forward to stun opponents that get in contact or charge the ability to unfurl his wings to gain a huge speed burst for a short time. Honey Lemon: Deploy chem-balls to produce different chemical effects on the track or charge the ability to drop the entire bag of chem-balls to have it explode behind Honey Lemon, stunning opponents in a large radius

New Crew Members Mochi, Megabot, Sofia, Tadashi Hamada, Little Yama, and more.

A festivity calendar to track in-game events, anniversaries, and more.

A new multiplayer limited-time event in celebration of the upcoming live-action Lilo & Stitch movie, only in theaters 5/23. Players can dive into Stitch's Speedstorm Sabotage Event and experience the unpredictable chaos Stitch wreaks in the game. From altered trackers to scratches across many in-game menus, his antics will keep players on their toes.

New Supercharged Racers and Vaults: More Supercharged Racers head into the game from beloved films including access to the Season Vault for Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean!

