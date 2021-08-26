Goku & Vegeta Fusion Fail In Dragon Ball Super 2021 Anniversary Set

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its Special Anniversary Box 2021. The box will include 96 cards in total with 35 guaranteed cards from the Special Anniversary Set with each card including a double, two five-card Special Anniversary Packs featuring foil versions of cards from the set, for Vault Power-Up Packs with four cards each, one of four Anniversary 2021 sleeves, and one of four Storage Box Anniversary 2021 designs. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards from this special set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective. In our next selection here, we see cards inspired by Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

One of the most fun aspects of the latest Dragon Ball Super movie is how it took elements from non-canon material and brought it into the series' canon. As I covered in a piece, Broly himself is the main example of this. However, another iconic character that had previously only featured in the non-canon (but excellent) DBZ moving Fusion Reborn and Dragon Ball GT… is Gogeta. Until Broly, the canon of Dragon Ball has only ever seen Vegeta and Goku fuse into Vegito using the Potara Earrings. It's kind of crazy when you think about it, considering how iconic Gogeta (the form that Goku and Vegeta take on when they fuse using the Fusion Dance) is. The card above recreates the hilarious moment in the Broly movie when Goku and Vegeta fail at the fusion dance, resulting in this feeble Gogeta. This itself is a direct nod to Fusion Reborn, which was Gogeta's debut appearance.

Also, we have a card featuring the ever-arrogant Vegeta hitting Broly with some backhand action. Personally, I think this is shaping up to be a great set.

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game 2021 Anniversary Box comes out next month.