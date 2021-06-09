Golf Club Wasteland Will Be Getting Released This August

Untold Tales and developer Demagog Studio revealed that Golf Club Wasteland will be coming out this August for PC and console. In what is probably the best commentary of what would truly happen in the future, the rich and powerful fled Earth as it was falling apart on itself, but now they occasionally come back for a round of golf. Play through several holes of what used to be a planet filled with societies but is now just leftover landmarks that have become obstacles and luscious greenery everywhere. The game will be getting a playable demo at the Steam Next Festival in June, and hopefully, at that time they'll give it a proper release date. In the meantime, enjoy the trailer for the game!

The rich fled to Mars but venture back to a desolate Earth for a round of golf. Each hole in the wasteland offers its own little story and possible puzzle to sink the perfect shot. Play through destroyed brutalist monuments, crumbling shopping malls, and abandoned museums all as neon signs and poignant graffiti take swings at current events, Silicon Valley culture, and humanity. Piece together the full story of how humanity fell through three distinct sources. Details from the lone golfer's story, mysteriously back on Earth for one last game. The Radio Nostalgia From Mars broadcast gives a glimpse into the lives of those who escaped, and the narration of a "secret spectator" watching you from a distance.

Be accompanied by a purposefully composed soundtrack as well as personal stories broadcasted on Radio Nostalgia From Mars. The station caters to citizens of Mars, nostalgic for Earth as they listen to music from the 2020s, and dial in to share their memories of the planet. A smooth voiced radio DJ keeps the show flowing with updates and announcements hinting to a not-so-glamorous life on Mars. Three distinct modes mean every golfer can find something for their tastes. Casual players can focus just on the story and a relaxing scenic round of golf in Story Mode. Those looking for an extra challenge can beat each hole under par using skill and puzzle solving through Challenge Mode. While the total pros can try Iron Mode, where there's almost zero room for error. Easy to grasp controls and a minimalist UI underpin the whole game, so anyone can easily pick up and play at their own pace.

Included with every copy of the game is the digital Golf Club Wasteland Official Soundtrack plus a Graphic Novel Art Book that further expands the backstory of the lone golfer Charley in stunning visual format.