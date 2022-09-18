Golf With Your Friends Receives New Sports Update

Team17 has released a new update for Golf With Your Friends as the game has been given some new sports challenges. Ever since the game was first launched, there has been the option to have a different kind of ball shape as well as various physics that you can add to the game to make things challenging, frustrating, and ultimately fun for everyone to do their best on. So people were already kind of playing their own variations of sports like Hockey and Basketball in the game. This pack will add new options for just $2 to make some of those challenges a reality. What's more, you'll be able to experience it this weekend as the game is free to play through the 19th. You can check out more about the pack below.

The Sports Update will let players harness horizontal power and swap balls for pucks in the enhanced Hockey mode, and shoot three-point power and alley-oops in Dunk mode. Get off the fairway because it's game day! Go beyond golf with these sports themed cosmetics for Golf With Your Friends. Enjoy them in classic golf game modes as well as the newly updated Hockey and Dunk. The Sports Cosmetics Pack includes the following items to customize your ball: Ice Sticker

Basketball Sticker

Foam Finger Hat

Hockey Helmet Hat

Hockey Mask Hat

Stuck Puck Hat

Popcorn Hat

Basketball Trail

Glove Floatie

Sweatband Floatie

The new wacky update will launch with a Free Weekend Event on Steam from September 15th-19th, with a 67% discount on Golf With Your Friends available until 22nd September. For Xbox One players with Xbox Live Gold, Golf With Your Friends will take part in a series of Xbox Free Play Days between September 15th-18th with a 75% discount available in the Microsoft Store.