Goliath Games Announces New Board Game Featuring The Sims

For the first time in the entire history of the game's franchise, The Sims will be getting a board game, created by Goliath Games

Goliath Games announced this week they have formed a new partnership with Electronic Arts to create the first board game for their iconic franchise, The Sims. According to the team, this new board game will bring the video game to life in an entirely different way, featuring many of the mechanics and tropes longtime fans will recognize. They didn't go too much into detail about what it would be, but those at the New York Toy Fair this weekend will see some of what they're planning in person. For now, we have more info and a few quotes from the announcement below.

The Sims Board Game

Slated for release in Fall 2025, The Sims board game will capture the spirit of creativity, self-expression, and gameplay that has made the video game a global pop culture phenomenon. Since its launch, The Sims has seen more than 500 million lifetime players across all of our games and is the #1 brand in the life simulation category. The Sims board game will be available at major retailers worldwide, with further details to be revealed closer to launch.

Goliath CEO Jochanan Golad commented, "We're honored to be selected as a partner to create the first-ever board game for The Sims. It's an incredible opportunity to collaborate with EA to bring a new, innovative way to live The Sims. This partnership represents a perfect blend of Goliath's expertise in creating engaging physical games and The Sims' legacy as a multi-generational cultural and gaming icon."

The Sims VP of Franchise Creative, Lyndsay Pearson, commented, – "2025 is a big year for The Sims as we celebrate its 25th birthday. We're excited to work with incredible partners like Goliath, who are delivering the perfect immersive board game experience. This is another way to expand The Sims world and engage our incredible fanbase as we grow The Sims entertainment platform."

