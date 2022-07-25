Good Pizza, Great Pizza Will Release On Nintendo Switch Tomorrow

Limited Run Games announced they're releasing physical editions of Good Pizza, Great Pizza for Nintendo Switch tomorrow. Developed and published by TapBlaze, the game has been out since 2018 as players can become one of the best pizza place owners around. That basically entails running a pizza place and getting everything you need out the door to make the real dough. Now those who really love the game can order up either the Standard or SteelBook editions, or they can get the works with the satisfying Limited Edition. The Standard Edition will have 2,900 units for sale at $30 each, the SteelBook Edition will have 1,400 units at $40 each, and the Limited Edition will only have 450 units at $60 each. The last of which comes with a Homeless Buddy plushie and SteelBook Edition of the game. All of which will be made available for the LRG shop tomorrow.

Ever wanted to know what it feels like to run your own Pizza shop? Do your best to fulfill pizza orders from customers while making enough money to keep your shop open in this fun cooking game. Upgrade your shop with new toppings and equipment to compete against your pizza rival, Alicante! Good Pizza, Great Pizza offers players a first-hand simulated pizza shop to run and challenges them to fulfill pizza orders from customers while making enough dough to keep the shop open. Along the way, the shop can be upgraded to bring in yummy new toppings and top-of-the-line equipment to make the best pizza in the city. Featuring Pizza News Network (PNN), the first newscast about all things pizza.

Over 100 customers with unique pizza orders and personalities.

Pizza toppings including pepperoni, sausage, onions, and more.

Equipment upgrades to help you become the master ovenist.

Simple, fun and challenging cooking gameplay.

Created by pizza making professionals; the game artist worked in a pizza kitchen for four years!