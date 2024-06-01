Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Future Friends Games, Gourdlets

Gourdlets Releases Free Demo With Summer Release Window

Future Friends Games has a free demo out for the game Gourdlets as they prepare to release the game sometime this Summer.

Indie game developer AuntyGames and publisher Future Friends Games have released a new free demo for their city builder title, Gourdlets. The game has been in the public eye for over a year now as the development progresses. You'll take on the task of building a town with vegetable people in your own sandbox world. The demo, which looks to be a part of Steam Next Fest this month, will show you what the game is capable of, while the team aims to release the full version sometime this Summer. But until we learn when that is, enjoy the demo available now on Steam.

Gourdlets

Choo choo! The train is pulling into the station, bringing the very first batch of gourdlet citizens to their new island home. Your job is to build them a perfect town. But don't worry – Gourdlets are super laid back, and they'll be happy no matter what you build. The only real challenge is pleasing yourself! From cafes to lighthouses, planters to fountains, there's a huge catalogue of decorations to play with. You can even go inside buildings and arrange the furniture how you like. Play in widescreen mode, or squish the town down to the bottom of your screen and tinker while doing other stuff! The gourdlets will make themselves at home in your town, fishing, reading, camping, snoozing, and generally having a grand old time. Craft the perfect veggie town in Gourdlets! Gourdlets is designed without objectives, rules, or any kind of fail state. The only way to lose is not to play!

