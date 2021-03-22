Graffiti Games Brings Survival Game Nira To Switch This Spring

Graffiti Games and Baseline Games revealed they will be bringing Nira over to the Nintendo Switch sometime this Spring. The game has been out for almost a year over on Steam in Early Access where players have been able to test their skills in a procedurally generated island with sandbox survival mechanics. All in some fun pixel art that makes the game look like an old-school adventure title. A firm date has yet to be put on the release yet as we're assuming they're waiting to get the PC version ready to launch and will put out both the full game on Steam and Switch at the same time. While we wait for more info, here's a little from the announcement and the latest trailer.

In Nira players explore procedurally generated islands filled with fast-paced building, crafting, fighting, farming and quests. Build a base, hunt, cook, battle ogres, make friends with a mysterious Totem, ride an alpaca, fly a plane and do whatever is needed to survive. While battling to remain alive, unravel the story of a mysterious Totem by befriending it and taking on the quests it gives. Offer items to gain experience and upgrade the Totem to unlock superior quests that grant even more experience. "A goal of mine for Nira was to bring the game to console and thanks to Graffiti Games we're able to have Nira launch on the Nintendo Switch," said "Barry", founder and developer at Baseline Games "The minimalistic pixel-art and fast-paced gameplay are perfect for the portability of the Switch. I'm excited to see what Nintendo fans think of Nira and I hope it can become an open-world survival game that players won't be able to put down."