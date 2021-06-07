Graffiti Games Reveals Castlevania-Inspired RPG Elderand

Graffiti Games revealed their latest title during the Guerilla Collective 2 event this weekend with their RPG game Elderand. The game is essentially a love letter to Castlevania and all of the other Metroidvania-type games in the genre, as you will explore a story-driven action RPG game that forces you to use skill-based combat to take out your foes and progress through the game. Everything about what we've seen so far feels like a throwback to the NES days, but obviously with better mechanics and graphic representation. Even though the game is using pixel art, but it looks fantastic. You can check out screenshots and more info below from the team, along with the latest trailer, as the game will be released sometime in 2022.

In Elderand you will experience a Lovecraftian inspired game that forces you to use skill-based combat to take down deadly creatures. Explore and fight in a rich world to collect bountiful loot. Skill-Based Combat – Elderand has a heavy focus on skill-based combat that will punish reckless explorers time after time. Do not fear, your timing and positioning will improve as you find your battle style.

Elderand has a heavy focus on skill-based combat that will punish reckless explorers time after time. Do not fear, your timing and positioning will improve as you find your battle style. Treasures and Loot – Discover, buy, and collect a myriad of items, including unique relics, potions, weapons and shields. Bargain with shopkeepers to gather even more loot and upgrade your character to become the most powerful warrior.

Discover, buy, and collect a myriad of items, including unique relics, potions, weapons and shields. Bargain with shopkeepers to gather even more loot and upgrade your character to become the most powerful warrior. Explore the Dreary Lands – Journey to distinct lands filled with ancient mysteries to unravel. Slay lethal creatures, find hidden passages, and befriend strangers from the Errant Breach to Omulore. While forging your path through the world, remember one thing, curiosity is your greatest ally.