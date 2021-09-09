Gran Turismo 7 Will Be Coming To PlayStation Consoles March 4th

Polyphony Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment released a new trailer for Gran Turismo 7 as the game will come out in March. The trailer itself is basically a tour de force of graphical engineering as they want you to know how accurate they can get the leaves on the ground, the gravel in the road, and the water hitting your windshield. We got no complaints about how this game looks as they took footage straight from the game and put it here. You can enjoy the trailer below as we have a couple of snippets from the PlayStation Blog about it from Kazunori Yamauchi, the President of Polyphony Digital and Creator of Gran Turismo.

The cultural environment surrounding cars has changed greatly in the past 25 years. Those of us who were born in the rich car culture of the times created the first Gran Turismo game, so it may be difficult for the current generation of automotive purists to be in the same type of cultural environment as ourselves back then. The objective for Gran Turismo 7 in current culture today, is to design a game to convey everything from the last 150 years of car and racing culture, whether you are a lifelong fan or discovering cars for the first time. GT7 is both the culmination of the series which answers the expectations of GT fans throughout the years, and at the same time it is a title that marks a beginning of a difficult mission to contain the full breadth of car culture from the past into a single video game.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Gran Turismo 7 – Gameplay Trailer | PlayStation Showcase 2021 (https://youtu.be/HEX_WCOstIs)

The first step in truly connecting with car culture is to learn and remember the shapes and names of the cars. This is where love and passion in cars begin – FF, FR, 911, 356, transmission… interest in typical terms like these appearing in car culture only comes from first knowing and recognizing the shapes and names of the cars. Because of this, GT7 is clearly designed as a "Car Collecting Game", even more so than the GT series of the past. The main feature of the GT Café in the game is to navigate the player's adventures in the world of GT, presenting a specific collection of cars that have a cultural meaning from the past, present, and future. Players will progress and complete missions in the GT Café by acquiring prize cars from various races within the world, as well as from the Brand Central and the Used Car Dealership.