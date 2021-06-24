GreedFall: Gold Edition Announced For Next-Gen Consoles

Focus Home Interactive and Spiders Studio revealed they're releasing GreedFall: Gold Edition at the end of this month. To be clear about this edition, it's essentially a version of the game made for both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S, with some bonus content thrown into the mix as players who buy it will be getting the full game and some goodies. But current owners will not be left out, as the same day it's released for next-gen consoles a free upgrade and save file compatibility for current owners of the game will be released. This will help current-gen users experience enhanced visuals up to UHD native 4K, fast loading, and 60 FPS in performance mode. You can read more about it below as this edition will drop on June 30th, 2021.

The De Vespe Conspiracy expands on GreedFall's cherished world and story, inviting you to set foot on a previously undiscovered region of Teer Fradee and tackle a brand new intrigue. Navigate a web of lies, manipulation and secrets, as you unravel a nefarious conspiracy that threatens the balance of power. Explore an uncharted region of the island, battle strange new beasts, upgrade your equipment with new gear and face off against a villainous new enemy faction in your hunt to uncover the truth. Arrive on a new world and forge its destiny, as you befriend or betray companions and entire factions. Engage in a free-form core RPG experience, completing quests and objectives as you become part of a living, evolving world. This expansion brings a brand new adventure to players on consoles and PC within the uncharted lands of Teer Fradee, with new enemies, gear, and a twisting narrative that expands on GreedFall's acclaimed story. Get ready to dive into GreedFall's most complete edition starting June 30th and get a sneak peek at what is awaiting you with these exclusive screenshots!