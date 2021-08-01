Green Hell Board Game Kickstarter Campaign Launches August 3rd

Tabletop board game designer Galaktus Games has announced that the Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for their upcoming board game adaptation based on the Green Hell open-world survival simulation game by Creepy Jar is set to launch on August 3rd. Furthermore, Galaktus Games has offered an exclusive dice tower for those backers who back the game on its first day, and have even released a gameplay video to showcase the flow and mechanics of this board game.

Based on an open-world simulator where your goal is to survive the terrifying horrors and creatures of the deadly Amazon rainforest, Green Hell: The Board Game has been praised for its level of difficulty by various board game reviewers on YouTube. You can watch the gameplay video below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Green Hell: The Board Game – Gameplay (https://youtu.be/TIrBfcFvG_g)

While there is already a dice roller in the Kickstarter backing levels for Green Hell: The Board Game, the day-one backer dice tower is styled quite a bit differently, in that you can actually see the dice going down the tower thanks to its transparent plastic design.

You can find the Kickstarter campaign, which as a reminder launches on the 3rd of August, by clicking here, if you'd like to be notified of the start of crowdfunding. In the meantime, what are your thoughts about Green Hell: The Board Game? Did Galaktus Games find a good video game to adapt for the tabletop? Do you believe that this Kickstarter campaign will succeed? Let us know what you think in the comments below!