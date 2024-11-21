Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Green Hell VR, Incuvo

Green Hell VR Co-Op Mode Receives Release Date

Get ready to take on the jungle as a team, as Green Hell VR will be introducing the all-new Co-Op Mode as you survive as a team

Article Summary Green Hell VR Co-Op Mode launches on December 16, 2024, for Meta Quest and PSVR2 players.

Team survival in Amazon rainforest with up to four friends boosts your odds against the jungle's threats.

Co-op play enhances Green Hell VR's realism, focusing on team coordination and resource gathering.

Prepare for wild animal attacks and tropical diseases; survival depends on managing hunger and mental health.

VR developer and publisher Incuvo has confirmed the release date of Co-Op Mode for Green Hell VR, as it will arrive X. Players who have the game on Meta Quest and PSVR2 will be able to join forces with friends to take on the challenges of being in the wilderness, but not so much on your own as you'll be able to coordinate and figure things out as a group. Enjoy the latest trailer and info here about the mode, as it will launch on December 16, 2024.

Co-Op Mode

Green Hell VR throws players into a sweltering struggle for survival in the unforgiving Amazonian rainforest. Clinging to life, players are set on a journey of durability as the multitude of dangers wear heavy, not only on their bodies but also on their minds. The co-op edition of Green Hell VR builds on the game's challenging solo play by allowing teams of up to four survivors to aid each other to improve their survival odds. Teammates will arm themselves with melee or ranged weapons to hunt food or protect each other from the jungle's deadly predators. Players who need healing will visually appear to need help, even spotting leeches that need to be plucked off each other. Building shelters is still challenging, but having friends with you to gather supplies and help create structures makes things slightly more manageable. How long can you and your friends survive against the dangers of the unknown? See you in the jungle soon!

Green Hell VR

Green Hell VR is the most complex and authentic survival game for VR. The game faithfully recreates the dangerous conditions of the Amazon jungle. Alone and stranded, you will never feel safe. To survive, you have to face your weaknesses. Maintaining hunger, thirst, fatigue, and mental health is going to be an integral part of your journey. Wild animal attacks and tropical diseases could strike you down at any time and out of nowhere if you are not prepared. Since you won't get any help from the outside world, you need to craft your tools and weapons, learn how to build shelters and heal nasty wounds.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!