Green Hell VR Will Be Coming To PlayStation VR

VR developer Incuvo revealed this week that they will now be releasing Green Hell VR onto PlayStation VR units sometime next year. The game has already been processed to be on Steam VR as well as Oculus/Meta devices, so the leap to put it on the PSVR setup isn't a big leap. However, it is interesting that while those versions of the game were able to come out in April, it's going to take a little more work to convert it for the PlayStation version, since it won't be coming out until 2023. By all accounts, it will be the same game with all of the content the other versions have, so PSVR users will be getting the same experience with no additional or specialized content. You can check out more about it below.

"We are very pleased that Creepy Jar has decided to entrust us with bringing their brand to another platform important to the VR market," said Andrzej Wychowaniec, CEO of Incuvo. – "Our attention is focused on the upcoming release of the PCVR edition of Green Hell VR on Steam, but we are looking forward to the opportunity to leverage our experience, and proceed with the adaptation of Green Hell to the specifics of Sony's platform." Green Hell VR is the most complex and authentic survival game for VR. The game faithfully recreates the dangerous conditions of the Amazon jungle. Alone and stranded, you will never feel safe. To survive, you have to face your weaknesses. Maintaining hunger, thirst, fatigue and mental health is going to be an integral part of your journey. Wild animal attacks and tropical diseases could strike you down at any time and out of nowhere if you are not prepared. Since you won't get any help from the outside world, you need to craft your tools and weapons, learn how to build shelters, and heal nasty wounds.