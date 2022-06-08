Green Man Gaming To Publish Filthy Animals: Heist Simulator

Green Man Gaming revealed this week they will be releasing the Pewter Games Studios' comedic co-op title Filthy Animals: Heist Simulator. If you haven't seen this game yet, this is a chaotic multiplayer heist title for up to four players where you will take on the role of mutated animals following orders from "a guy named Tony" to pull off super criminal heists. You'll attempt to pull off complex robberies while also bumbling your way through a series of challenges. You'll work your way up from a convenience store to a bank, eventually making your way to greater challenging robberies. The game is set to be released sometime this Fall, but in the meantime, here are a couple of quotes about the new publishing deal and the latest trailer for the game.

"From the first time we saw Filthy Animals: Heist Simulator we knew instantly that this was a title we had to publish," Commented Helen Churchill, SVP of Publishing at Green Man Gaming Publishing. "Filthy Animals: Heist Simulator brings a unique player experience to a very successful genre. We see it as a Gang Beasts meets Hotline Miami mashup and packs in loads of personality, appealing attitude and frantic gameplay. The team at Pewter Games Studios have hit the nail on the head with this game and we are looking forward to sharing this exciting journey with them."

"All of us here on the dev team are so excited to enter into a publishing partnership with Green Man Gaming Publishing," commented Christopher Conlan, Co-Founder, Pewter Games. "Their wealth of experience in marketing and retail puts them into a unique position to help us launch a game like Filthy Animals: Heist Simulator. We've already seen how proactive they are in every facet of the development, marketing, and production process, and we can't wait to see them help bring our unique creation to the world."