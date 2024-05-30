Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Grit & Valor - 1949

Grit & Valor – 1949 Announced For Release In 2025

Megabit revealed their latest game on the way with Grit & Valor - 1949, set to be released on PC and consoles sometime in 2025.

Article Summary New game Grit & Valor - 1949 set for 2025 release by Milky Tea Studios and Megabit.

Experience alternative WWII history in a diesel-punk setting with elite mechs.

Embark on a critical mission to deploy an EMP in the heart of New Germany.

Tactical gameplay with unique challenges across different terrains and enemy waves.

Indie game developer Milky Tea Studios and publisher Megabit have announced their latest game on the way, as Grit & Valor – 1949 will arrive in 2025. The game takes you on an alternative history of WWII, as the Axis has conquered most of Europe with new technology. It will be up to you to turn the tide with an all-elite squad of mechs tasked with protecting the Command Vehicle and escorting an EMP into the heart of New Germany. We have more details about the game below and the latest trailer above, as we're now basically waiting for updates about the game to see when it will arrive.

Lead your brave squad of resistance Mech Pilots against the Evil Axis forces and turn the tide of World War II in this alternate-history diesel-punk setting. Your mission is to escort a Command Vehicle across Europe and into the heart of New Germany. There, the vehicle will deploy its cargo, an EMP designed to destroy Machine Tower, the enemy's central HQ. The Axis seized control of Europe using giant mechanized warriors to turn the tide of the war and obliterate most of the Allied forces. Deadly Axis Mechs patrol the landscape, flushing out rebels, but survivors remain and have regrouped under the new flag of The Resistance.

You must lead a squad of brave Pilots and their captured Mechs in a daring mission to take down the enemy from within. Deliver the EMP into the heart of Axis territory and destroy Machine Tower, their huge oil refinery and communications Headquarters, and turn the tide of the war! Each new Region and battlefield you enter presents a new challenge with unique combinations of enemy waves and terrain. Think fast to move and position your Mechs to withstand the assault while defending your Command Vehicle. The use of terrain and other tactical advantages will be critical to completing your mission objectives

