Grookey Shines In Pokémon GO For January 2026 Community Day

Pokémon GO announces Grookey as the focus of 2026's first Community Day, an event that will feature an extended Lure Module bonus.

Grookey will be featured in Pokémon GO's January 2026 Community Day, along with a special extended Lure Module bonus. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details for Grookey Community Day, the newly announced January 2026 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time : Sunday, January 18, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

: Sunday, January 18, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon : Grookey with boosted Shiny odds

: Grookey with boosted Shiny odds Special moves : Evolve Thwackey (Grookey's Evolution) during the event or up to four hours afterwards to get a Rillaboom that knows the Charged Attack Frenzy Plant. Niantic's update failed to include the normal Trainer Battle power and Gym and Raid power for this attack. An additional attack will be available for Rillaboom, though, and full details were included. Starting with the event, Rillaboom will be able to learn a new Charged Attack called Drum Beating. Trainer Battles: 60 power and lowers the opposing Pokémon's Attack by one stage. Gyms and raids: 115 power

: Evolve Thwackey (Grookey's Evolution) during the event or up to four hours afterwards to get a Rillaboom that knows the Charged Attack Frenzy Plant. Niantic's update failed to include the normal Trainer Battle power and Gym and Raid power for this attack. An additional attack will be available for Rillaboom, though, and full details were included. Starting with the event, Rillaboom will be able to learn a new Charged Attack called Drum Beating. Community Day Special Research Storyline : A $1.99 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: For US$2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Vanillite Community Day–exclusive Special Research. Complete this research for even more rewards including the following: 3 encounters with Grookey that have a Special Background Additional encounters with Grookey 1 Premium Battle Pass 1 Rare Candy XL And more Niantic notes: Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research go live. Don't forget: You're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal and will not feature a story. Certain restrictions apply. Gifting cannot be completed if the recipient has purchased a Special Research ticket or has been gifted one already.

: A $1.99 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: Event bonuses : 3× Stardust for catching Pokémon. 2× Candy for catching Pokémon. 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon. Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours. Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise! Lure Modules will last for one hour and may attract the featured Pokémon. Active from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time. From 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time, Grookey will have a very high chance of appearing at PokéStops with active regular Lure Modules. Grookey attracted to regular Lure Modules will still have an increased chance to be Shiny and may have a Special Background. That's more chances to encounter the featured Pokémon even after the event hours! One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of three per day. Active from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time. Trades will require 50% less Stardust. Active from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time. Field Research: January Community Day–themed Field Research will be available! Catch Grookey to earn rewards such as Stardust, Ultra Balls, additional encounters with Grookey, and more! You may even find Field Research that leads to encounters with Grookey that have a Special Background

:

