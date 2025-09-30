Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Obsidian Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Grounded 2, Xbox Game Studios

Grounded 2 Receives Hairy & Scary Update In Early Access

Grounded 2 has launched the new Hairy & Scary update as part of the Early Access content, adding something big that you wish wasn't here

Article Summary Grounded 2 introduces the terrifying AXL tarantula boss in the new Hairy & Scary Early Access update

Defeat AXL for tarantula-themed armor, weapons, and spooky base decorations packed with chilling style

BUILD.M grid system overhauls base building with smarter snapping and easier construction control

Hot Pouch buggy upgrades, new Praying Mantis gear, and Japanese & Brazilian Portuguese support added

Obsidian Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios launched a new update today for Grounded 2 while it's in Early Access, as the Hairy & Scary update brings some things you probably wish weren't here. Specifically, they have added AXL, which is a giant tarantula that is probably one of the scariest things you'll encounter in the sequel. The game has also been given new mutations, new trinkets, new items you can craft out of AXL, the new Build.M that replaces the construction radial, and more. We have more info from the devs below as the content is now live.

Grounded 2 – Hairy & Scary

The park's newest nightmare has eight legs, razor-sharp fangs, and enough hair to make your skin crawl. AXL, the tarantula boss, is here to put your courage to the test. Defeating this towering terror unlocks a full suite of tarantula-themed rewards:

Forge the imposing Tarantula Armor set

Wield the devastating Tarantula Bow and Spear

Add some spooky style to your base with chests, candles, and even a candlelit throne

Build Smarter with BUILD.M

Your grand designs just got easier. The new BUILD.M grid system makes snapping, placing, and perfecting your creations more intuitive than ever—so whether you're raising a park empire or just tidying up your camp, your wildest blueprints can finally shine.

Buggy Upgrades & New Gear

Exploring Brookhollow Park on wheels is smoother than ever. With Hot Pouch support fully integrated into your Buggy, you can scan, swap, and stock up without leaving the driver's seat. Plus, a haunting new Praying Mantis armor set brings plague-doctor style and handy healing tricks to keep you rolling in one piece.

Play in More Languages

We're thrilled to bring Japanese and Brazilian Portuguese localization to Grounded 2 in this update! More languages are on the way throughout development, so keep an eye on our socials and roadmap for what's next.

