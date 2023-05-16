Guild Wars 2: End Of Dragons To Launch Second Free Update On May 23 Guild Wars 2: End Of Dragons will be receiving its second free update shortly as What Lies Within is on the way next week.

NCSoft has revealed the latest update on the way to Guild Wars 2: End Of Dragons, as players will experience the free addition called What Lies Within. This particular piece of the story will challenge you in several new ways as you will have to dig out of the darkest depths at the bottom of the Gyala Delve. You'll do so with the help of the Jade Brotherhood and some heavy ordnance as you will move to defeat the Ravenous Wanderer, which was introduced to the game in the free update this past February. This will serve as the new finale to cap off Gyala Delves' map-spanning meta event. The update will also come with a number of bonuses to it as it will launch with new rewards, such as the new Special Ops armor set, the Mining Hand Drill mace, the Xunlai Nephrite Crusher hammer, a mini phoenix, and many more for you to find. We got more info below as it will launch on May 23rd.

"After investigating troubling rumors surrounding a Jade Brotherhood mining operation, the commander and allies uncover the source of the mine's bizarre happenings. A wayward demon, found within the depths of the mine, is using its malevolent influence to torment its victims through manipulation of their most vulnerable memories. Armed with the knowledge of this discovery, and an invention designed to harness emotional energy, the commander and allies must face their literal and figurative demons to heal what lies within. With the conclusion of this storyline, this update also brings new activities throughout Cantha on End of Dragon maps, including new Adventures like Jade Bot drone mode collection challenges, siege turtle target practice, and skiff races. New ambush events will also begin to appear as the fearsome oni hunt the player across Cantha."