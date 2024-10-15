Posted in: ArenaNet, Games, Guild Wars 2, Video Games | Tagged: Shadow of the Mad King 2024

Guild Wars 2 Launches Shadow of the Mad King 2024

Shadow of the Mad King 2024 has been added to Guild Wars 2, as players have a ton of new Halloween-related content to enjoy

Collect spooky decorations to transform your homestead and guild hall.

Explore Mad King's Labyrinth, raceways, and face eerie enemies.

Challenge Mad King Thorn in Ascent to Madness dungeon showdown.

ArenaNet has launched the official Halloween content for Guild Wars 2 this year, as players can dive into Shadow of the Mad King 2024 today. You'll see a number of new additions, from the town being transformed to a new quest and puzzle being added, to a boss battle with the Mad King Thorn, and several other additions. We have the rundown from the team below, as the content is now live.

Guild Wars 2 – Shadow of the Mad King 2024

It's time to go trick-or-treating! You can earn daily and weekly achievements by ringing a Haunted Bell in another player's homestead or guild hall. Each visit rewards you with bonus trick-or-treat bags, so make sure to stop by and enjoy some festive fun! Get ready to deck out your homestead in spooky style! This Halloween season, we're introducing brand-new decorations that will bring all the eerie vibes to your space. From the new Antique Bell and Haunted Bell to the Gargoyle and Flame-Bearing Gargoyle, you'll have everything you need to transform your homestead into the ultimate haunted haven.

Whether you're hosting friends or just setting the mood for trick-or-treaters, these new decorations will make your place the most frightful stop this Halloween! Guild hall decorations from past years' Shadow of the Mad King festivals will also be available to purchase in the form of Homestead Recipe Book: Halloween, volumes 1-9. Make sure to talk to the homestead vendor, Deft Lahar, in Lion's Arch during the festival to purchase your spooky homestead decorations! Something wicked this way comes! The Wizard's Vault is bursting with Halloween-themed challenges, pointing you toward all the eerie activities on offer. Collect that astral acclaim and claim your well-earned rewards!

The city is transformed into a nightmarish vision filled with ghoulish decorations and a haunted atmosphere. Every two hours, Mad King Thorn himself will challenge players to a twisted game–obey his commands (but only when he says "Your Mad King says") and win keys to unlock his treasures! Mad King's Labyrinth: Explore the dark and winding maze of the Mad King's Labyrinth, battling hordes of twisted creatures, racing your mounts, and trick-or-treating for bags stuffed with ghoulish goodies. Be wary, though–dreadful enemies like the Grand High Viscount of Candy Corn and the terrifying Labyrinthine Horror stalk these shadowy halls.

Explore the dark and winding maze of the Mad King's Labyrinth, battling hordes of twisted creatures, racing your mounts, and trick-or-treating for bags stuffed with ghoulish goodies. Be wary, though–dreadful enemies like the Grand High Viscount of Candy Corn and the terrifying Labyrinthine Horror stalk these shadowy halls. Mad King's Clock Tower: For thrill-seekers, the original heart-pounding jumping puzzle returns. Race against the rising miasma below! Or, if you prefer a slower pace, test your skills on the Stopped Clock Tower variant.

For thrill-seekers, the original heart-pounding jumping puzzle returns. Race against the rising miasma below! Or, if you prefer a slower pace, test your skills on the Stopped Clock Tower variant. Ascent to Madness: Ready for the ultimate showdown? Face Mad King Thorn himself in this spine-chilling dungeon encounter, available to players of all skill levels.

Ready for the ultimate showdown? Face Mad King Thorn himself in this spine-chilling dungeon encounter, available to players of all skill levels. Mad King's Raceway: Race through creepy courses on your mounts or rent a steed and join time trials or head-to-head races.

Race through creepy courses on your mounts or rent a steed and join time trials or head-to-head races. Minigames: Speak to a Lunatic Boatmaster to jump into the frenzied chaos of Reaper's Rumble or the survival horror of Lunatic Inquisition.

