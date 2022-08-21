Guild Wars 2 Will Launch On Steam On August 23

NCSOFT and ArenaNet are celebrating the 10th Anniversary of Guild Wars 2 by bringing the game over to Steam on August 23rd. This version of the MMORPG will be the most updated version of the game you can get so that it runs with all the additions and updates provided so far. You can get the normal version of the game, or you can snag the Complete Collection for $100 which will come with all three expansions rolled into a single package. You can get a look at how it will look in the latest trailer here.

Guild Wars 2's open world is all about discovery and exploration. Check your content guide for suggestions when you set out on your adventures, consult your compass to find interesting landmarks…or just pick your favorite direction to travel in and let adventure find you. Tyria is full of characters with their own stories and goals, and you'll be rewarded for helping them out—or thwarting their plans—by completing renown hearts and dynamic events. Read our new player guide for more tips!

When you meet other players in the open world, you don't need to join their party to lend a helping hand, investigate a secret jumping puzzle, or team up against a deadly world boss. Don't grind; play the way you want to play! Whether you're reviving defeated players, rescuing soldiers from a Risen onslaught, or gathering herbs, you'll earn experience points. Arm your character with an arsenal of new weapons as you play. Every profession wields them differently, and each type has its own playstyle, which you can refine and customize by unlocking and equipping hundreds of skills and traits. If you want to jump straight into structured PvP, go for it—every player competes at the same level, with access to the max-level gear and build options you need to make your mark.

Expansions and Living World seasons feature unique rewards and new Masteries to expand your character's abilities. Unlock and upgrade your glider in Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns, befriend a stable of mounts with powerful movement skills in Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire, and learn to fish and pilot a skiff in Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons. Each expansion grants access to nine elite specializations that unlock new weapon choices, skills, and abilities for your profession. You'll also be able to select the revenant profession at character creation and channel legendary heroes and villains from Tyria's history.