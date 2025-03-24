Posted in: Arc System Works, Games, Guilty Gear, Video Games | Tagged: Guilty Gear -STRIVE-

Guilty Gear -Strive- Releases Latest DLC Character Venom

The latest DLC character for Guilty Gear -Strive- has arrived as Venom makes their way into the game as part of Season 4's roster

Article Summary Venom joins Guilty Gear -Strive- as the latest Season 4 DLC character, available for $7 or in a $25 season pass.

Venom, from the Assassin's Guild, wields a pool cue with precision, first appearing in Guilty Gear X.

Transitioning from assassin to baker, Venom now protects his town while leading a double life as Phantom.

Robo-Ky, modeled after Ky Kiske, aids Venom in his battles, working at the bakery to fund his repairs.

Arc System Works has released the latest character as part of Season 4 for Guilty Gear -Strive-as the assassin Venom has made his way into the game. A member of the Assassin's Guild, the character has been around since Guilty Gear X, using a pool cue as their weapon with deadly precision. We have more info here, as you can download the character as a stand-alone purchase for $7 or as part of the Season 4 Pass for $25, along with the rest of this season's DLC characters.

Guilty Gear -Strive- — Venom

He is a gentle and honest man who can barely bring himself to lie. There is a rigidity to his speech that suggests he favors reason above all else, but in fact, he places high importance on emotion, empathy, and humility. During the battle with Bedman, the leader of the Assassin's Guild Venom dies–to the outside world, at least. After Robo-Ky saves his life, he attempts to fund his repairs by taking any work he can get, until Zato gifts him ownership of the store where he opens his bakery.

Through his new life as a baker, Venom learns of a new and unfamiliar "battle." He grows fond of the townspeople who fight not to take the lives of others but for their own pride, and swears to protect their "battlefield." And so begins his new battle: baker by day, mysterious punisher "Phantom" by night.

Robokai (CV: Shigeru Chiba)

Robo-Ky is a robotic weapon developed in a laboratory run by the Post-War Administration Bureau. He was modeled after the famous hero and warrior Ky Kiske: legendary for his accomplishments during the Crusades and the Second Holy Order Selection Tournament. Data about Ky has been carefully sampled, analyzed, and finally incorporated into Robo-Ky. This Robo-Ky was the unit upon which future models would be based off. Although all Robo-Kys were implanted with a personality, none of the Robo-Kys which followed after the first were ever quite as complete.

He loves women, but looks down on humans as inferior beings. However, there's something endearing about how human he is for a robot. The source of his power comes from a powerful beetle known as the Hercules Engine. He loses his pride and joy, his body frame, in the battle with Bedman. Undeterred by this cruel twist of fate, however, he works to earn his repair fees by helping out at Venom's bakery. He also takes great pains to look out for Venom while he fights for justice, making himself a worthy partner.

