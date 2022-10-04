Guitar Hero For PlayStation 2 Up For Auction At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a sealed, graded copy of Guitar Hero for the Sony PlayStation 2 console up for auction! Made by Harmonix in 2005, Guitar Hero was one of the most popular game series of the oughts. Prospecitve bidders will only have up until Tuesday, October 4th, to place a bid on this excellent music-based video game.

The first Guitar Hero game came with a slew of lively rock songs meant to keep players entertained for hours as they learned how to play them (specifically on the guitar controllers, not actual guitars). Some of these songs included "I Wanna Be Sedated" by The Ramones, "Sharp Dressed Man" by ZZ Top, "Smoke On The Water" by Deep Purple, and quite a few other iconic rock anthems. Eventually, the popularity of this genre-defining gaming franchise attracted the attention of famous guitarists such as Tom Morello, Slash, and others, as they made efforts for their respective likenesses to be included in the franchise, starting to show up in games like Guitar Hero III. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Guitar Hero – Wata 9.6 A Sealed [With/ Part Number], PS2 Red Octane 2005 USA. First game in one of the biggest breakout series introduced in the first decade of the 21st century. Series has sold more than 25 million units worldwide. Developed by Harmonix for the PlayStation 2.

If you wish to place a bid on this radical and excellent copy of Guitar Hero, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, October 4th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!