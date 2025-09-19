Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Mega Cat Studios, Video Games | Tagged: Exquisite Laundry Pet, Gumball in Trick-or-Treat Land

Gumball in Trick-or-Treat Land Releases New Devblog Video

Check out the extended devblog video for Gumball in Trick-or-Treat Land, as the team goes a little more in-depth about the title

Article Summary Watch the new devblog video exploring Gumball in Trick-or-Treat Land's retro Game Boy design and mechanics.

Embark on a quest to restore Trick-or-Treat Land by battling Chaos Sweets and collecting Hallowed Patches.

Recruit quirky allies, cast spells, and tackle a unique turn-based Trick-or-Treating combat system.

Coming soon to Steam and Game Boy Color, with a single-player campaign packed with side quests and challenges.

Indie game developer Exquisite Laundry Pet and publisher Mega Cat Studios dropped a new devblog video this week for Gumball in Trick-or-Treat Land. Solo game developer Adam Lewis Graf, the mind behind Exquisite Laundry Pet, talks for a good 20 minutes about the retro Game Boy title he has been making, as we're given a better perspective as to what went into this new 8-bit adventure title. Enjoy the video here as the game will be released sometime "soon" for Steam, with a physical copy being created for Game Boy Color.

Gumball in Trick-or-Treat Land

Ready for a retro adventure? Getting home shouldn't be this hard, but for a gumball who's just crash-landed, you take what you can get. A local Scarecrow can send you back, but his magic is busted. What starts as a simple errand for a spellbook becomes a huge quest to find Seven Hallowed Patches. But something is also wrong in the land itself: a shadowy force known only as the Chaos Sweets has usurped the competitive spirit of Trick-or-Treat Land and seeks to turn all candy into coal. To find the patches, you'll have to deal with everyone from cranky vegetables to ghoulish mob bosses.

Luckily, you won't be alone. You'll convince a few local misfits to join your party and help even the odds on your journey to restore the joy of trick-or-treating. Explore an immersive overworld, cast spells, and brew potions in a single-player campaign full of twists and turns. You'll master a unique, turn-based Trick-or-Treating battle system and take on a huge main quest and dozens of surprising side quests. While the overworld puzzles are straightforward, the real challenge lies in the turn-based combat. It's a game that is designed to be lighthearted, but challenging enough to appeal to all ages!

Master a unique, turn-based Trick-or-Treating battle system

Recruit a party of quirky allies, each with their own skills

Unlock and upgrade magical abilities to get an edge in battle

Find and use tons of items for combat and exploration

Take on a huge main quest and dozens of surprising side quests

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!