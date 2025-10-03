Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: football manager, Football Manager 26, Sports Interactive

Football Manager 26 Explore New Tactical Features In Latest Reveal

Football Manager 26 has released a new blog and special video exploring more of the new tactical features to make you more competitive

Article Summary Football Manager 26 introduces separate In Possession and Out of Possession formations for more tactics.

The revamped Match Engine and tactics allow for deeper customization and creative team management options.

Pick two formations at setup for dynamic shape changes in attack and defense situations throughout matches.

Redesigned Tactics menu offers four unique views for easy formation comparison and squad adjustment.

SEGA and Sports Interactive dropped a new blog and developer video this week for Football Manager 26, this time going over the new tactical features of this entry. The team goes over additions designed to heighten the ability to effectively manage your team to victory, including separate In Possession and Out of Possession formations to choose from throughout the game. Along with some completely revamped sections to make the Match Engine better overall. We have a few snippets from their latest blog below, as the game is still set to be released for PC, console, and mobile devices on November 4, 2025.

Football Manager 26 – New Tactical Features

The setup flow will feel familiar to returning players – you'll still begin by choosing your preferred tactical style. But this time, you'll pick two formations instead of one, starting with your In Possession shape. Think of this as your base structure for when your team has the ball, laying out where your players position themselves as you build from the back. Once you've locked that in, the game will suggest three Out of Possession formations. These are shapes that naturally complement your In Possession setup and show how your side will look when defending in a settled block.

For example, a team using a 4-3-3 with the ball might be guided towards a 4-1-4-1 off the ball – a natural, low-effort transition for your players. Of course, the choice is entirely yours. FM26 gives you far more freedom to tailor your setup exactly as you want. Go ambitious, go experimental – even ask a player to attack on one flank and defend on the other. If your ideas stretch the limits of what's practical, your backroom staff will flag that your approach carries risk. But ultimately, you decide how bold you want to be.

Tactics Menu

FM26's redesigned Tactics menu puts unprecedented control at your fingertips, with four distinct views of your team's setup: In Possession, Out of Possession, Both, and Combined. The first two are pretty self-explanatory, so we'll just focus on the latter two. The Both view allows you to see your two shapes side-by-side, making for an easy visual comparison of how your team are intending to transition. Combined shows the average position of your players between your two formations. It's your one-stop shop for team selection tinkering, because any personnel changes you make in Combined will be made across both of your individual formations.

