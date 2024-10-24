Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: gundam, Gundam Breaker 4

Gundam Breaker 4 Adds New Diorama Pack DLC This Week

Gundam Breaker 4 has a released a new Dioramam Pack DLC this week, the first in what will be a series of packs on the way

Article Summary Explore the new Diorama Pack DLC in Gundam Breaker 4 with artistic setup options.

Create intense battle scenes using the Colony Set with new diorama objects and backgrounds.

Build custom mecha with over 250 Mobile Suits and dual-wield weapons for unique combos.

Embark on new story missions with the Story Mission DLC, adding powerful Mobile Suits.

Bandai Namco has a new DLC available today for Gundam Breaker 4, as players now have access to the new Diorama Pack on all platforms. This is, to be blunt, the artistic pack for those who love Gundam as a franchise and have wanted to set them up however you see fit as if you were playing with toys. The pack comes with the new Story Mission DLC, the first of its kind in what will probably be a series, providing new content for you to explore. We have details on both of them for you below, as they are available for purchase now.

Gundam Breaker 4 – Diorama Pack Set

The first wave of the Diorama Pack DLC will provide players with new diorama objects and backgrounds. The first Diorama Pack DLC "Colony Set" gives players the ability to create an intense battle scenes inside and out of the giant space colonies key to the Gundam franchise. And as a reminder to returning players, several free Mobile Suit DLC were released earlier this month and are available to download: Mighty Strike Freedom Gundam, Gundam Calibarn, and Gundam Calibarn Permet Score Five.

As an aspiring Gunpla hobbyist, players will be able to mesh together their own mecha creations by using parts from more than 250 iconic Mobile Suits from throughout the Gundam series, and then test their creations on a virtual battlefield with up to 3 players in co-op multiplayer. Fight through missions to hack, slash and shoot through hordes of enemy mechs, build up combos by chaining together melee and ranged attacks, breaking off their parts to collect and upgrade builds. GUNDAM BREAKER 4 introduces an all-new feature to the series, where players will be able to dual-wield different weapons for unique combos in their quest for the best parts to build the perfect Gunpla. Fight through the game's fully voiced story mode to uncover the sinister plots within the GBBBB battle simulator.

Between battles, players access a robust mecha garage where they can customize their creations with new parts as well as paint, decals, and weathering to make the ultimate mecha expression for Gundam fans. Once players finish building their Gunpla, they have the option to bring it into a wide variety of both offline and online missions. Take down bosses or take on hordes of enemy mecha to gain new parts and equip new skills. Load up a Quest mission to fight for a veritable treasure trove of Gunpla parts or select specific NPC enemies to take their bounties for extra in-game currency. For the creative-minded, a brand-new feature unique to Gundam Breaker 4 is the introduction of Diorama Mode. Players can construct elaborate scenarios with a variety of backgrounds, environmental elements, and special effects, then place any of their Gunpla creations in a diorama, capturing the perfect pose with highly articulable models and sharing their scenes with players around the world. Also, a first for the series, the experience is further enhanced for players in the West with full English VO, bringing even more immersion into the game's unique take on the Gundam universe.

Story Mission DLC

For the next four weeks, Story DLC, which include new story missions and Mobile Suits will be available to purchase. The first Story DLC mission, "GO! RESTART!!" is available beginning today and adds four fearsome Mobile Suits for players to further enhance their customizations: the Crossbone Gundam X1 Full Cloth, Penelope, the 00 Qan[T] Full Saber, and the Sengoku Astray Gundam.

