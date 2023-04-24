Gunfire Reborn Is Coming To PlayStation This June Gunfire Reborn is coming to both PlayStation consoles in June, with all of the additions and updates for it since its release.

505 Games and Duoyi Games confirmed this morning that they will release Gunfire Reborn for both the PS4 and the PS5 this coming June. The game will leave PC and give console players a chance to experience the FPS roguelite RPG. Based on what little info was released about the announcement today, it appears this will be the most current version of the game, complete with all of the updates and content released to date. Which is saying something considering the game has already been out for a year and a half. You can read more about it below, as the game will officially be released on June 1st, 2023.

"Gunfire Reborn is an adventure level-based game featuring FPS, roguelite, and RPG elements. Players can control unique heroes—each with different abilities—as they adventure through procedurally-generated levels and pick up randomly-dropped weapons. You can play Gunfire Reborn alone or cooperatively with up to three other players (4-player co-op). Every level is random; each new restart is a brand-new experience. You will meet different heroes and experience new weapons, items, checkpoints, and unique combat rhythms throughout the game. With over 40+ weapons and even more inscriptions to choose from, your arsenal is powerful enough to suppress the demonic aura. More than 100 scrolls and multiple ascensions that will change your playstyle. Become a Sharpshooter with one-hit power, Gunslinger favoring spraying bullets, or Alchemist enjoying magical orb as you want! Handcrafted level with randomly-spawn enemies and rewarding yet challenging vaults, every match is only one of its kind. More levels are coming soon with ever-evolving game mechanics."