Posted in: 2K Games, Borderlands, Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Borderlands 4, Gunnar

Gunnar Reveals New Borderlands 4 Ripper Glasses

Gunnar has revealed a brand new pair of glasses coming out to promote the game Borderlands 4, as players can get the Ripper frames

Article Summary Gunnar teams up with 2K Games to launch exclusive Borderlands 4 Ripper gaming glasses.

Limited-edition frames inspired by the chaotic aesthetic of the Borderlands universe.

Patented lens tech reduces eye strain, blocks blue light, and protects vision during long sessions.

Each pair includes an official Borderlands 4 pouch and microfiber cloth with game-inspired details.

Gunnar announced a brand new partnership this morning with 2K Games, as they have created a new set of frames to help promote the upcoming release of Borderlands 4. You can now get their hands on the new "Ripper" design, which you can see here, channeling the vibe of the Borderlands universe in design as an option for gamers to show off their love for the franchise in their everyday life. This will be a limited-edition set of frames that you can only get for a short period of time, or until they are sold out. We have more details about them from the company for you here, as they are going for $74.

Gunnar x Borderlands 4

The mayhem calls. Introducing the Borderlands 4 x Gunnar Ripper glasses, forged for vault hunters who embrace the chaos. Featuring a bold outlines and flat shading to create a comic book-like effect on the frames, this design captures the raw, untamed spirit of the Borderlands universe. The high-wrap silhouette offers full coverage, while multi-barrel hinges ensure a secure, comfortable fit—perfect for marathon loot-grinding sessions. Equipped with Gunnar's patented lens technology, these glasses will keep your vision sharp whether you're raiding vaults or battling the Timekeeper. Each pair comes with an officially licensed Borderlands 4-themed pouch and microfiber cloth, emblazoned with game-inspired details that scream, "Welcome to Kairos."

Blending the unique aesthetic of the Borderlands universe with Gunnar's clinically proven, patented lens technology, the collection is designed to help players stay locked in and visually protected as they loot and shoot their way across Kairos. Rugged, tactical, and forged for mayhem, the Ripper is inspired by the savage aesthetic of Kairos most notorious bandits. Featuring angular design elements and a bold comic-book pop colorway, Ripper is equipped with Gunnar's patented lens technology to reduce eye strain, block harmful blue light, and enhance visual clarity for marathon sessions. Exclusive collectors' microfiber cloth and pouch. Ripper, the first glasses drop from the Borderlands 4 collection, is available today at gunnar.com with Gunnar's Amber (GBLF 65) lenses for optimal gaming protection and Sun (GBLF 90) lenses, giving fans the power to customize their visual loadout.

High-wrap precision-engineered polymer frame material

Multi-barrel hinges

Gunnar patented lens technology

G-Shield Lens coating: anti-reflective and smudge resistant

Blocks harmful blue light and 100% UV

Offcially licensed Borderlands 4 product

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!