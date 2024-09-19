Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: glasses, Gunnar, Tokidoki

Gunnar Reveals New Designs For Tokidoki Gaming Glasses

Gunnar Optiks has revealed three new frames from their line of tokidoki designed gamer glasses, all of which are in their Fall Collection

California Dreamin' frames feature a sky blue design with tokidoki logo and advanced lens technology.

Sweet Fruits Unicorno glasses offer cat-eye shape and Amber or Sun lens options for eye protection.

Flower Power glasses bring retro style with floral-colored acetate and Legendary Performance tech.

Gunnar Optiks has revealed three new designs as part of their new Fall Collection for 2024, as they have a new set of frames from the tokidoki's collection of characters. These three new designs bring out some of the iconic imagery when you think of tokidoki, as they explore different aspects from unicorns to flowers to fruit. We have more info on all three designs and images for you to check out, as they've arrived in the gamer glasses section this week.

tokidoki : California Dreamin

Explore the Golden State with tokidoki x Gunnar California Dreamin'. Whether a native Californian or just dreaming of visiting, you'll love the round shape and half-rim construction. A sky blue frame adorned with the iconic tokidoki logo pairs perfectly with silver metal temples. Flexible spring hinges, adjustable nose pads, and G-Shield® Plus lens coatings deliver technology at the Gunnar Epic Performance level. Exclusive microfiber cleaning cloth, pouch, and case feature an all-star cast of tokidoki characters with pastel colors showing off sea, sand, snow, and sky. Dreamy!

tokidoki : Sweet Fruits Unicorno

Ripe and ready to be plucked, the tokidoki x Gunnar Sweet Fruits Unicorno features a cat-eye shape with precision-engineered polymer construction. Go bananas protecting your eyes at the computer with Amber or outdoors with the Sun lens option. Flexible spring hinges and G-Shield Plus lens coatings deliver Gunnar technology at an Epic Performance level. An exclusive microfiber cleaning cloth, pouch, and case will ensure you'll get your daily dose of vitamin K (Kawaii)!

tokidoki : Flower Power

Peace, love, and lots of owers, these tokidoki x Gunnar Flower Power glasses will bring you inner zen. The round shape and iconic tokidoki logo create an elegant retro style. Handmade of oral-colored acetate, the artisan construction blossoms with quality. Flexible spring hinges, adjustable nose pads, and G-Shield Premium lens coatings deliver Gunnar technology at the Legendary Performance level. Exclusive microfiber cleaning cloth, pouch, and case feature an all-star cast of your favorite characters set in a peaceful petalopia.

All Glasses Come With:

Acetate frame material

Flexible spring hinges

Hypoallergenic titanium nose pads laser engraved with tokidoki logo

Gunnar patented lens technology

G-Shield Plus lens coating: anti-reflective & smudge resistant

Blocks harmful blue light and 100% UV

Officially licensed tokidoki glasses

SPECS: lens width: 52 mm | lens height: 40 mm | nose: 21 mm | frame width: 130 mm | temple: 140 mm | weight: 31.6 grams (without packaging)

Included With Purchase

Collectors Glasses Case

Collectors Microfiber Pouch

Collectors Microfiber Cleaning Cloth

