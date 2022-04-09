GWENT Adds Forgotten Treasures Card Drop Along With New Patch

CD Projekt Red dropped a new patch into GWENT: The Witcher Card Game this week along with a brand new Forgotten Treasures card drop. It's been a minute since the card game has received a significant update, but this one will be a bit of a change of pace as they are adding over 20 cards to the mix that will slightly change the meta for a minute. Or at least, until the next patch. Also starting today and running until May 10th, you can purchase The Forgotten Treasures Pack, which contains all of the new cards from the Forgotten Treasures card drop, only these will be in their premium animated versions. Along with the brand new Abandoned Laboratory game board. You can read more about these updates below and get the full patch notes here.

Dubbed Forgotten Treasures, the card drop features 21 new cards — 16 golds and 5 bronzes of various types, including artifacts, special cards, and units. All new cards utilize and expand existing game mechanics currently in use in GWENT, with card imagery inspired by the Golden Nekker Project — the currently in-development, upcoming single player spin-off based around the core gameplay and mechanics of The Witcher Card Game. The card drop is available for free as part of the game's latest update, which also features regular gameplay balance changes.

New Reward Book Page – We are bringing back 9 old seasonal trees (Elves, Viper, Magic), and 2 new ones, which will rotate out at the end of the June Season. Additionally, old seasonal trees will no longer have quest nodes. All players that unlocked these nodes without completing the quests will now find them completed, and the rewards added to their accounts.

New Info Screen – This screen will replace the welcome screen, as well as screens related to various events and activities, and provide the most important and interesting information about the release all in one.

Persistent Starter Decks – Starter decks can no longer be removed or modified. They can still be duplicated however, and the copies modified. These decks will be shown in a separate category, and will not count towards your maximum number of decks. Starter Decks that are missing from player accounts due to having been removed or modified will be re-added to the accounts.