As with their original releases, both Season 1 'Geralt' and Season 2 'Ciri' will be available to players for free as well as via an optional Premium tier. All originally included vanities come part and parcel with both Journeys, but they will also be joined by brand-new unlockable rewards such as auras, cardbacks, trinkets, music, and trophies. Players who did not previously purchase or play these seasons will be able to unlock all items — old and new — by completing contracts. Those who previously purchased or played Journeys 1 & 2 can unlock new items by completing contracts, without needing to make any additional purchases, and will also be able to pick up right where they left off during their first playthrough.

When originally launched, the first and second season of Journey were available for a limited period of three months. With their reintroduction, both seasons will be available permanently, giving players an infinite amount of time to see all they have to offer. The character-specific stories will also be returning, available in their entirety from the start — so players who missed out on the stories of Geralt & Dandelion, as well as Ciri & Vesemir, will be able to discover each one for themselves this time around.