Gwent Brings Back Both Journey 1 & 2 To The Game
CD Projekt Red brought back a few things to GWENT: The Witcher Card Game, as both Journey 1 and 2 are available in the game again. Essentially the first two seasons of content for the game, these are some of the most heralded tales of the game since it was originally launched. Now you have a chance to play them all over again as they've been reintroduced to the game in the latest patch, which went live today. We have more info about the two additions for you below, but if you want to know everything in the latest patch, you can check out the video below or the full notes here.
As with their original releases, both Season 1 'Geralt' and Season 2 'Ciri' will be available to players for free as well as via an optional Premium tier. All originally included vanities come part and parcel with both Journeys, but they will also be joined by brand-new unlockable rewards such as auras, cardbacks, trinkets, music, and trophies. Players who did not previously purchase or play these seasons will be able to unlock all items — old and new — by completing contracts. Those who previously purchased or played Journeys 1 & 2 can unlock new items by completing contracts, without needing to make any additional purchases, and will also be able to pick up right where they left off during their first playthrough.
When originally launched, the first and second season of Journey were available for a limited period of three months. With their reintroduction, both seasons will be available permanently, giving players an infinite amount of time to see all they have to offer. The character-specific stories will also be returning, available in their entirety from the start — so players who missed out on the stories of Geralt & Dandelion, as well as Ciri & Vesemir, will be able to discover each one for themselves this time around.