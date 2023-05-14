Gylt Receives A New Multiplatform Release Date For July Those who have been waiting for Gylt to make its way onto other platforms need wait no longer as it will arrive this July.

Indie developer and publisher Tequila Works revealed they have a brand new release date for Gylt, as it will be coming to multiple platforms. If you're not familiar with this one, we don't blame you, as it was a Google Stadia exclusive that Google clearly failed to promote. So it's not their fault the game has been around since 2019 and barely gotten any praise. That changes on July 6th when the game officially comes out of PC as well as Xbox and PlayStation consoles. You can read more about the game below and check out the latest trailer showing it off. No word yet on if it will expand to other platforms just yet.

"Set in a creepy and melancholic world, Gylt is an eerie story mixing fantasy and reality in a surrealist place where your nightmares become reality. Hide from terrible creatures or confront them as you find your way through the challenges of this wicked world. Gylt is a narrative adventure game with puzzles, stealth, and action, set in a fictional old mining town in the state of Maine. Live the story of Sally, a little girl living in Bethelwood. Her life is not easy, and it has become even worse since her little cousin Emily disappeared. After being chased by a group of bullies, Sally is dragged into a twisted version of her town where her fears and worse memories are presented in a wicked and very real way."