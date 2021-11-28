Halo Infinite Receives Brand New CGI Promo Trailer

343 Industries has released a brand new trailer today for Halo Infinite, this time giving us the proper CGI cinematic vibes. People have been freaking out over the free-to-play multiplayer beta that's been taking place the past couple of weeks, some giving it praise for being fun and awesome and a throwback to classic forms of the franchise, others holding back on saying too much as they wait to see what the campaign will bring them. But overall it sounds like most people are digging the game as-is as they slowly make their way to the December 8th release date. The latest trailer is pretty short and to the point, as we see Master Chief run across the map doing his best to clear out the biggest and baddest foes he's had to face since being reactivated. Enjoy the trailer below as we have info on the beta below, in case you haven't tried it yet.

When all hope is lost and humanity's fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he's ever faced. The legendary Halo series returns with the most expansive Master Chief story yet. Begin anew and step inside the armor of humanity's greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and finally explore the scale of the Halo ring itself.

Legendary Multiplayer, Freed: Halo's celebrated multiplayer returns, reimagined and free-to-play! Seasonal updates evolve the experience over time with unique events, new modes and maps, and community-focused content.

Arena: Halo returns to its roots with fair starts, on-map equipment, and 4-player squads to offer the ultimate arena-shooter experience.

Big Team Battle: Create endless combat possibilities by mixing and matching a rich variety of weapons, vehicles and equipment to experience big-team mayhem and fun that embraces the full spectrum of the Halo sandbox.

Spartan Customization: Become a Spartan that's uniquely your own with a rich and deep player customization system. Earn and discover new cosmetic items simply by playing campaign or multiplayer. Or to obtain even more cosmetic rewards, purchase a Battle Pass that never expires and unlock new content at your own pace.