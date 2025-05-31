Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Jelly Troops, Nukenin, Phoenixx Inc.

Jelly Troops Eyeing Summer 2025 Release With New Free Demo

Jelly Troops has a brand-new free demo for you to play as the developers are aiming to release the game sometime this Summer

Article Summary Jelly Troops launches a free playable demo on Steam ahead of its Summer 2025 release for PC and Switch.

Online action RTS gameplay lets you command cute jelly armies in fast-paced, tactics-driven matches.

Shape the battlefield with walls, capture flags, and outwit your rivals in split-screen or online modes.

No resource micromanagement—Jelly Troops features easy-to-learn, hard-to-master strategic play.

Indie game developer Nukenin and publisher Phoenixx Inc. have released a new free demo for Jelly Troops this week as they plan out the game's release date. First off, for those looking to try out the online action RTS, the demo is up on Steam right now, providing a sample of levels for you to play through and get an idea of how the game will work out. Meanwhile, the team confirmed the game will be released for PC and Nintendo Switch sometime this Summer, but didn't lock down an official date. So for now, enjoy the demo!

Jelly Troops

Commandeer an army of charming jellies and engage in fast-paced RTS matches against friends. Construct walls to reroute and hinder advancing enemy slimes while sneakily capturing their flags on a dynamically changing battlefield. In the upcoming playtest, compete against another player in local split-screen mode or become the most adorable army leader in worldwide online matches. Assemble a team of squishy, gooey golems and charge into fast-paced battles where victory hinges on clever tactics, smart positioning, and a touch of deception.

With no resources to manage or complicated matchups to navigate, a satisfying battle of wits awaits as commanders calculate a plan to dominate the map. Build an army of charming slimes to overwhelm foes with brute force, use strategically placed walls to control enemy movement, and seize flags located in hotly contested zones on the map. Opt for a tailored approach by focusing on a single dominant strength, or blend a mix of strategies to keep your opponents guessing. Don't be fooled by the cartoonish, cutesy art style — Jelly Troops' deceptively simple appearance is contrasted by its easy-to-learn, hard-to-master gameplay that offers endless replayability. Fine-tune formidable battle plans against friends in split-screen mode or test skills online against rival commanders from around the world.

